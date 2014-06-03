FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senior Chinese adviser: absolute emissions cap not yet govt policy
June 3, 2014

Senior Chinese adviser: absolute emissions cap not yet govt policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 3 (Reuters) - A senior adviser to China’s governmnent on climate change said on Tuesday that the notion of imposing an absolute cap on its CO2 emissions from 2016 was “my personal view” and not yet official policy.

He Jiankun, Chairman of China’s Advisory Committee on Climate Change, had earlier told a conference in Beijing that the government intended to impose a cap as part of policy to reduce emissions. Such a move would amount to a potential breakthrough in tough U.N. climate talks.

But He later told Reuters: “What I said today was my personal view. The opinions expressed at the workshop were only meant for academic studies. What I said does not represent the Chinese government or any organisation.” (Reporting by Stian Reklev and Kathy Chen; Editing by Ron Popeski and David Evans)

