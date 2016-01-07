China's CNOOC: no plans to sell shares in listed subsidiaries after market plunge

BEIJING, Jan 7 (Reuters) - State-owned China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has no plans to sell shares in listed subsidiaries in the the near term following domestic stock market fluctuations, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

CNOOC is the parent of CNOOC Ltd.

China’s stock markets were suspended for the day less than half an hour after the open on Thursday as a new circuit-breaking mechanism was tripped for the second time this week. (Reporting by Adam Rose; editing by David Clarke)