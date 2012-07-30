China's CNOOC wins government approval for Shenzhen LNG terminal

BEIJING, July 30 (Reuters) - China’s third largest oil and gas company, CNOOC, has won government approval to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the southern city of Shenzhen, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday.

The Diefu terminal, with a receiving capacity of 4.0 million tonnes per year, will be CNOOC’s second LNG terminal in Shenzhen.

The project also includes four 160,000-cubic-metre LNG tanks and supporting gasification facilities, as well as a berth with acreage of up to 266,000 cubic meters, NDRC said in a statement on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn).

CNOOC is the parent of CNOOC Ltd .

CNOOC Gas and Power Group, a subsidiary of CNOOC, holds a 70 percent stake in Diefu, while Shenzhen Energy Group holds the rest.

China, the world’s top energy user, is operating five LNG terminals along its coast to import the super-chilled natural gas, and is adding and planning another dozen such facilities to feed its economic growth.

CNOOC is the pioneer in China’s LNG terminals business. It operates the country’s first LNG terminal in Dapeng, also in Shenzhen city, which started operation in 2006 and now has receiving capacity of 6.8 million tonnes per year.

China’s LNG imports last year increased by 31 percent over 2010 to 12.2 million tonnes, or about 16.7 billion cubic meters, making up 16 percent of the country’s total domestic gas output.

For a factbox on China’s LNG terminals see (Reporting by Wan Xu and Ken Wills;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)