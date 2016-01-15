FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's CNOOC and CGN to cooperate on offshore oil, nuclear power
January 15, 2016 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

China's CNOOC and CGN to cooperate on offshore oil, nuclear power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Two Chinese state-owned energy companies have signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement on offshore oil and nuclear power.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) have agreed to “promote the organic fusion of the offshore oil industry and the nuclear power industry”, CNOOC, parent of CNOOC Ltd, said on its microblog on Friday, without disclosing any more details.

A CNOOC spokesman was not immediately able to comment further.

CGN has been developing for maritime use a small modular nuclear reactor called the ACPR50S, which would be able to provide power to offshore oil and gas exploration and production.

It expects to begin constructing a demonstration project in 2017, according to a statement on its website. (Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

