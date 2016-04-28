FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China CNOOC's Q1 revenue falls 30.7 pct as oil prices dive
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 28, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

China CNOOC's Q1 revenue falls 30.7 pct as oil prices dive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - China’s CNOOC Ltd, the country’s offshore oil and gas specialist, reported a 30.7 percent decline in first-quarter revenue, as global oil prices sank below $40 a barrel, the company said on Thursday.

Total oil and gas sales revenue, which was unaudited, was 24.64 billion yuan ($3.80 billion) in the first quarter, as realised oil prices dropped 39.1 percent from a year ago to $32.54 per barrel.

Total net production rose 5.1 percent over the year-ago period to 124.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Last month, CNOOC reported 2015 net profit fell by two-thirds to 20.25 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.4784 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.