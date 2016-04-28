China CNOOC's Q1 revenue falls 30.7 pct as oil prices dive

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - China’s CNOOC Ltd, the country’s offshore oil and gas specialist, reported a 30.7 percent decline in first-quarter revenue, as global oil prices sank below $40 a barrel, the company said on Thursday.

Total oil and gas sales revenue, which was unaudited, was 24.64 billion yuan ($3.80 billion) in the first quarter, as realised oil prices dropped 39.1 percent from a year ago to $32.54 per barrel.

Total net production rose 5.1 percent over the year-ago period to 124.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Last month, CNOOC reported 2015 net profit fell by two-thirds to 20.25 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.4784 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)