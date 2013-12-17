CORRECTED-China questions two more PetroChina parent officials in graft probe

(Corrects to say officials taken away, not detained)

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Chinese government has questioned two more senior executives of China National Petroleum Company (CNPC) as part of a wider graft investigation into the state energy giant, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Wen Qingshan, chief accountant of CNPC and Wang Lihua, head of listed unit PetroChina’s oil trading vehicle Chinaoil, were taken away by authorities last week, the sources said.

It was not immediately clear whether the two officials were themselves the target of the investigation or were only assisting in the broader investigation of the state oil giant.

Wen is also chairman of listed Kunlun Energy. Kunlun Energy shares were suspended early on Tuesday.

Neither PetroChina nor CNPC could be reached immediately for comment. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Charlie Zhu; Editing by Dean Yates)