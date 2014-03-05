FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's CNPC setting up platforms to invite private investment
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 5, 2014 / 1:40 AM / 4 years ago

China's CNPC setting up platforms to invite private investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 5 (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) will set up new business platforms and invite joint investments from the private sector to develop the country’s energy sector, its chairman said on Wednesday.

Zhou Jiping said state-controlled CNPC will establish up to six business platforms to seek joint cooperation to build pipelines, develop unconventional gas resources and untapped reserves as well as overseas investments.

The firm also plans to open up its refining business, Zhou told reporters at the sidelines of the annual parliamentary session in Beijing. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Writing by Fayen Wong; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.