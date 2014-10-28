FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China trainmakers CSR, CNR in talks to merge - state media
October 28, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

China trainmakers CSR, CNR in talks to merge - state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China’s top trainmakers, China CNR and CSR Corp , are planning to merge as the country aims to promote its high-speed train technology abroad, the China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.

The state-owned firms halted trading on Monday and subsequently issued a statement saying they would resolve “major issues” as soon as possible. Trading would resume within five working days, they added.

The state-sponsored China Securities Journal said the firms had set up working groups to discuss the integration, and that investment bank China International Capital Corp had been appointed to oversee the reorganisation.

“The heads of CNR and CSR are in agreement on the companies’ integration,” the newspaper quoted an industry source as saying. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)

