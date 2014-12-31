Shares in China trainmakers CSR, CNR seen surging on merger

SHANGHAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Shares in China’s biggest trainmakers China CNR and CSR Corp jumped on Wednesday after the two firms confirmed that they will merge.

CNR was set to open up 44 percent and CSR up 33 percent in early trading in Hong Kong.

CNR and CSR, which are already the world’s largest train makers thanks to robust domestic sales, halted trading on Oct. 27.

The merger will create a $26 billion company that Beijing hopes will be able to compete with the likes of Germany’s Siemens and Canada’s Bombardier for global rail deals. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)