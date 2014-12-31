FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in China trainmakers CSR, CNR seen surging on merger
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 31, 2014 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

Shares in China trainmakers CSR, CNR seen surging on merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Shares in China’s biggest trainmakers China CNR and CSR Corp jumped on Wednesday after the two firms confirmed that they will merge.

CNR was set to open up 44 percent and CSR up 33 percent in early trading in Hong Kong.

CNR and CSR, which are already the world’s largest train makers thanks to robust domestic sales, halted trading on Oct. 27.

The merger will create a $26 billion company that Beijing hopes will be able to compete with the likes of Germany’s Siemens and Canada’s Bombardier for global rail deals. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.