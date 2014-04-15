FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Train maker China CNR seeks HK approval for up to $1.5 bln share sale-IFR
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 15, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Train maker China CNR seeks HK approval for up to $1.5 bln share sale-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 15 (Reuters) - China CNR Corp Ltd , the country’s second-largest listed train maker, plans to seek approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday to sell up to $1.5 billion in shares, IFR reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the plans.

Shanghai-listed CNR could start gauging investor demand for the offer next week if it gets the green light from the Hong Kong exchange’s listing committee, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The company said in a securities filing on Tuesday that it received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to sell up to 2.09 billion shares in Hong Kong.

China International Capital Corp (CICC), Macquarie and UBS are sponsoring the sale, with Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs also acting as joint global coordinators, IFR said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

