China coal mine accident in southwest China kills 10-Xinhua
August 12, 2015

China coal mine accident in southwest China kills 10-Xinhua

SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ten people have been killed in a coal mine accident in China’s southwestern province of Guizhou, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, the latest incident that points to the poor safety record of the world’s biggest coal producer.

Xinhua said the “coal and gas outburst” occurred on Tuesday night and that rescue work was still in progress. The total number of casualties would require further verification, it said.

China’s mines are among the world’s deadliest because of lax enforcement of safety standards and a rush to feed economic demand. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Paul Tait)

