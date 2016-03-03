FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coal official in China probed for corruption
March 3, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Coal official in China probed for corruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - The deputy general manager of Chinese coal conglomerate Kailuan Group is under investigation for “serious violations of discipline”, the ruling Communist Party’s watchdog said on Thursday.

The Central Commission of Discipline Inspection announced the investigation into Cai Niangeng using a form of words often used to denote corruption.

Kailuan Group is the parent of Kailuan Energy Chemical Co. .

Chinese President Xi Jinping has launched a sweeping crackdown on deep-rooted graft since taking over the party’s leadership in late 2012 and the presidency in 2013. Dozens of senior officials have been investigated or jailed. (Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

