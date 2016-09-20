Banks in China's Shanxi province boost funding to coal firms by 23 pct

BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Banking institutions in China's Shanxi province have boosted funding to coal firms in the northern province via underwriting or purchases of corporate bonds by 23 percent since the start of the year, the local banking regulator said.

Banking institutions have underwritten or bought 38 billion yuan in corporate bonds from coal companies so far in 2016 versus last year, bringing total funding for the sector to 206.5 billion yuan ($31 billion), the Shanxi branch of China's banking regulator said in a press release on Tuesday.

Heavy industries such as coal and steel have languished in China due to an industry downturn, and the companies are under pressure from Beijing to cut excess capacity by shutting down mines and plants.

While banks have grown wary of lending to the two sectors, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), the country's banking regulator, has given lenders some latitude to manage their lending.

The industry ministry has also said China would provide 100 billion yuan this year to help handle layoffs. Shanxi has awarded 947.78 million yuan to six major coal enterprises this year for shutting down surplus capacity, one of the firms said earlier this month.

The cuts in coal capacity do not have a great impact on the province's banks, Shanxi CBRC Vice President Wang Zhigang told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday.

"The impact on banks can be controlled," he said. ($1 = 6.6699 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ma Rong and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)