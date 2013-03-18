FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to start trading coking coal futures on March 22 -Exchange
March 18, 2013

China to start trading coking coal futures on March 22 -Exchange

SHANGHAI, March 18 (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange will start official trading of the world’s first coking coal futures contract on March 22, the exchange said on Monday, hoping to provide more tools for industry participants to hedge their pricing risks.

The exchange, which began trading the world’s first metallurgical coke futures in 2011, received approval for the coal contract last week.

China is the world’s largest coking coal consumer, with some 15-20 percent of its annual 550 million tonnes of consumption depending on imports.

Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Tom Hogue

