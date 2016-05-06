China says to take stronger action against illegal coal mining

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - China will take stronger action against illegal coal projects as it tries to tackle a massive capacity glut in the sector, the country’s state planning agency said in a notice posted on Friday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) had ordered the immediate closure of 38 coal projects that breached industry policies, it said on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn).

China aims to shut 500 million tonnes of surplus coal capacity in the coming three to five years. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)