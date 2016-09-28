China's govt tells mines to raise thermal coal output again -sources

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China's state planner has told 74 major coal mines to increase thermal coal output by another 500,000 tonnes per day to ease supply shortages to the nation's utilities ahead of the winter, according to two sources briefed on a meeting on Monday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The move comes just days after the government partially reversed sweeping capacity cuts enforced earlier this year that have triggered a frenzied price rally and depleted domestic stockpiles this year. (Reporting by Kathy Chen, Aizhu Chen, Meng Meng and Beijing newsroom; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)