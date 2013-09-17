FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Aug coal imports down 9.4 pct on month - industry website
#Energy
September 17, 2013 / 1:05 AM / 4 years ago

China Aug coal imports down 9.4 pct on month - industry website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - China’s total coal imports, including lignite, fell 9.4 percent in August from the preceding month to 25.96 million tonnes, data from industry website China Coal Transport and Distribution Association showed on Tuesday.

Shipments in August were up 27.4 percent compared to a year ago, the data showed, bringing total imports in the first eight months of the year to 213 million tonnes, up 15.5 percent.

The association’s data did not give a breakdown on the types of coal imported. The customs agency will release detailed import and export data on September 22. (Reporting By Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)

