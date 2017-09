BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China’s total coal imports, including lignite, dropped 0.9 percent in September from the preceding month to 25.7 million tonnes, data from industry website China Coal Transport and Distribution Association showed.

The association’s data did not give a breakdown on the types of coal imported. The customs agency will release detailed import and export data on October 21. (Reporting By Beijing Newsroom; Editing Paul Tait)