SHANGHAI Feb 18 China will suspend all imports
of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's
commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on
Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations
sanctions against the country.
The Ministry of Commerce said the ban would be effective
until Dec. 31.
China announced in April last year that it would ban North
Korean coal imports to comply with sanctions, but it made
exceptions for deliveries intended for "the people's wellbeing".
(Reporting by Meng Meng and David Stanway; Editing by Mike
Collett-White)