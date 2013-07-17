China's H1 coal output falls 3.7 pct on year - industry website

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Reuters) - China’s total coal production in the first half of 2013 fell 3.7 percent from year ago to 1.79 billion tonnes, the China Coal Transport and Distribution Association said on its website on Wednesday.

Total coal sales in the first six months of the year was 1.93 billion tonnes, up 1.8 percent from year ago, data from the CCTD showed. The gain was 1 percentage point lower than in 2012 and down 7.6 percentage points from 2011. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)