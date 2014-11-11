China Oct coal output up 2.5 pct on year - industry website

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China’s coal production rose 2.5 percent from a year ago to 330 million tonnes in October, according to an industry website that cited data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Total output in the first ten months of 2014 stood at 3.42 billion tonnes, up 0.3 percent from a year ago, according to website Coalstudy.com.

October’s production was up 13 percent from a month ago, suggesting some previously-shut mines were taking advantage of the recent rise in domestic coal prices to re-start operations, traders said. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)