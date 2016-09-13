China Aug coal output drops 11 pct -stats bureau

BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China produced 278 million tonnes of coal in August, down 11 percent from a year ago, as producers responded to Beijing's clampdown on overcapacity, government data showed on Tuesday.

Production in the first eight months reached 2.17 billion tonnes, down 10.2 percent from the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Coking coal production fell 5 percent on a year earlier to 39.13 million tonnes last month, with output in January to August reaching 292.38 million tonnes, down 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Kathy Chen; Editing by Richard Pullin)