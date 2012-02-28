FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China 2011 raw coal output up 8.7 pct y/y - report
February 28, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 6 years ago

China 2011 raw coal output up 8.7 pct y/y - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - China produced 3.52 billion tonnes of raw coal in 2011, 8.7 percent more than a year earlier, the official People’s Daily reported on Tuesday, citing figures from a national coal conference.

The conference also called for controls on coal consumption and measures to force industries to upgrade and improve energy efficiency, the newspaper reported.

The National Bureau of Statistics, which publishes China’s commodities output and other data, does not regularly disclose raw coal production figures.

Energy consumption totalled 3.48 billion tonnes of standard coal last year, 7 percent more than a year earlier, the statistics bureau has said.

Of the total, coal consumption increased 9.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the bureau. It did not give an outright volume. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Chris Lewis)

