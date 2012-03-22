FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China sets 2015 coal capacity at 4.1 bln tonnes - NDRC
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 22, 2012 / 2:11 AM / 6 years ago

China sets 2015 coal capacity at 4.1 bln tonnes - NDRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - China’s coal production capacity is targeted to reach 4.1 billion tonnes by 2015, with total output set at 3.9 billion tonnes, the country’s top economic planner said in its 12th five-year plan for the sector issued on Thursday.

China, the world’s top producer and consumer of coal, expects the sector’s demand for coal in rail transportation to reach 2.6 billion tonnes by 2015 and it will build 3 billion tonnes of capacity to prevent infrastructure bottlenecks, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

The 2015 production target is a touch higher than the 3.8 billion tonnes reported by local media last year as part of the previous draft plans.

China, which produced 3.52 billion tonnes of coal in 2011, has proven coal reserves of 3 trillion tonnes and consumed some 3.7 billion tonnes of the resource last year. (Reporting by Jim Bai; Writing by Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.