10 months ago
China asks coal miners at latest meeting to cap 2017 prices -sources
October 31, 2016 / 3:16 AM / 10 months ago

China asks coal miners at latest meeting to cap 2017 prices -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's government has asked the nation's top coal miners to cap the sales prices in their 2017 supply contracts at or below current spot market levels, sources said, a highly unusual move that reflects Beijing's growing panic about runaway prices.

At an emergency meeting on Thursday, the third with the coal industry in a week, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) asked miners including the nation's largest, state-owned Shenhua Group Corp, to agree to 2017 supply contract prices at or below 12 cents per kilocalorie (kcal) for 5,000 kcal thermal coal and for 5,500 kcal thermal coal, two sources who were briefed on the meeting told Reuters.

Those prices are equivalent to 600 yuan ($88.63) per tonne and 660 yuan per tonne respectively, according to Reuters calculations.

The sources asked to remain anonymous as they are not authorised to speak to the press.

The NDRC did not respond to requests for comment. ($1 = 6.7696 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason; additional reporting by Muyu Xu; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

