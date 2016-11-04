FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
ChinaCoal in talks with utilities on setting 2017 contract prices- sources
November 4, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 10 months ago

ChinaCoal in talks with utilities on setting 2017 contract prices- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China National Coal Group (ChinaCoal) is in talks with utilities on setting 2017 contract prices and hopes to sign more contracts for next year versus 2016, the company's spokesman said.

Jiang Chun, the spokesman for ChinaCoal, also told Reuters that the company has not further cut its thermal coal prices after it and other top coal miners met with the state planner on Thursday to discuss soaring prices for the fuel.

Before the meeting was called on Thursday, the company had already lowered its thermal coal prices by 10 yuan ($1.48) a tonne.

Jiang, the spokesman, did not give a timeframe for the negotiations on the long-term contracts.

($1 = 6.7615 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason

