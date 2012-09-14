Asia Coal-Australia coal price index dips on supply glut

PERTH, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australia's thermal coal price benchmark fell to just over $91 per tonne in the last week as ample supplies and continued weak demand from China and other buyers weighed on prices. Australia's Newcastle spot index for the week closed at $91.01 per tonne on Thursday, down 72 cents from the same time last week, according to data provided by online trading platform globalCOAL. "There's just too much supply for the fourth quarter," a Singapore-based market source said. Four parcels of 25,000 tonnes of Newcastle coal for December delivery traded this week at prices ranging between $91.40 per tonne on Friday and $93 per tonne earlier in the week. The Chinese weekly benchmark thermal coal prices on the Bohai Bay Rim index rose slightly to 630 yuan ($99.53) a tonne FOB from 628 yuan last week. The supply overhang is expected to continue unless there is a significant pick-up in global economic growth. "We still expect the increase in global thermal coal export capacity in 2012/13 to slightly outpace demand growth, causing the market to remain in a state of slack," Paolo Coghe, an analyst with Societe Generale in Paris told clients in a note this week. Although Chinese buying interest in standard-grade Australian coal with a heating value of 6,000 kg/kcal remained weak, Chinese demand for lower-grade coal with a heating value of 5,500 kg/kcal was heating up slightly, the market source said. Some term buying via tenders continued from South Korea. Korean Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) is seeking 65,000 tonnes of steaming coal for November 1-30 delivery via a tender, while Korea East West Power Co (EWP) has bought 1.56 million tonnes of steaming coal per year for 2012-2017 via term tenders. News of further production and job cuts by Australian coal producers also added bearish sentiment to the thermal coal market, market sources said. The world's biggest miner, BHP Billiton, announced early this week that it would stop production at its Gregory coking coal mine in Queensland. Xstrata, the world's largest producer of seaborne thermal coal, said in a statement this week that a significant portion of the Australian thermal and coking coal industry is losing money at current prices. Although coking coal, used for steelmaking, and thermal coal, which is used for power generation, are largely separate markets, low-grade coking coal and high-grade thermal coal are sometimes substituted for each other and supply and demand impacts can flow from one market to the other. ($1 = 6.3296 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede) (rebekah.kebede@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +61 402 974 273 Reuters Messaging: rebekah.kebede.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)