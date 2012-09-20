FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Coal-Australia coal price falls below $90/tonne
#Basic Materials
September 20, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PERTH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australia's thermal coal price
benchmark dropped under $90 per tonne for October deliveries
this week, while prices for later deliveries also remained weak
due to scarce Chinese demand.
    Australia's Newcastle spot index for the week
closed at $89.56 per tonne on Wednesday, down from $91.14 per
tonne last week, according to data provided by online trading
platform globalCOAL. 
    Some producers are holding on to supplies in hopes that
prices will increase instead of selling at a loss, sources said.
    "You sell if you have to, but a lot of producers have costs
around $90 per tonne," one Australia-based source said. 
    "There's buyers out there, it's just not the right price."
    A 35,000 tonne cargo for October delivery traded at $86.50
per tonne, while a 25,000 tonne November cargo traded at $90 per
tonne. 
    Three parcels of Newcastle coal for December traded this
week, including a 25,000 parcel for December delivery for $92
per tonne and two other 25,000 parcels for $91.75 per tonne. 
    Bids for November deliveries of 6,000 kg/kcal Newcastle coal
were only attracting bids under $90 per tonne, while bids for
lower quality 5,500 kcal/kg coal were as low as $72 per tonne,
sources said. 
    The Chinese weekly benchmark thermal coal prices on the
Bohai Bay Rim index rose slightly to 633 yuan ($100)a tonne FOB
from 630 yuan last week.
    China, the world's largest producer and consumer of coal,
imported 20.44 million tonnes of coal in August, down 0.7
percent compared to the same period last year. 
    Manufacturing in China contracted for the 11th month in a
row in September, according to a private sector survey of
factory managers that indicated the world's second largest
economy remains on track for a seventh quarter of slowing
growth. 
    Japanese utilities, which buy most of their coal volumes
directly from producers in several year-long contracts are
expected to settle annual contracts beginning in October. 
    Sources said negotiations between the utilities and Xstrata
, which typically sets the price precedent for Japanese
coal contracts, will continue on Sept. 24, after having
unsuccessful negotiations earlier this month. 
    The price for the October contract will likely settle
between $95 per tonne and $100 per tonne, with around $97-$97.50
per tonne the most likely outcome, sources said. 
($1 = 6.3093 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
 (rebekah.kebede@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +61 402 974 273
Reuters Messaging:
rebekah.kebede.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
