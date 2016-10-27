UPDATE 2-China's Zhengzhou coal sinks as fee hikes trigger exodus

* Thermal coal futures sink 5 percent, threaten months-long rally

* More than a million lots of January contracts traded

* Meteoric gains in thermal coal prices not sustainable -analysts (Updating with details, comment throughout)

BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) - China's Zhengzhou thermal coal futures sank almost 5 percent on Thursday and were on track for their biggest daily drop as fee hikes aimed at curbing speculation triggered an exodus of cash, threatening a months-long price rally.

On Monday night, the exchange introduced the latest in a series of measures targeting speculative cash that has helped fuel this year's 85 percent surge in thermal coal prices, stoking worries in Beijing about soaring electricity bills during peak demand over the winter months.

The most-active January coal contract closed down about 5 percent at 610.2 yuan ($90.03) per tonne after hitting an all-time high on Wednesday. Earlier in the session, prices had fallen limit down to 609.4 yuan.

The exchange's move to hike the fees for same-day settlement trades curbed appetite in the red-hot thermal coal market, without any apparent change in fundamentals, analysts said.

At close, 1.43 million lots of January contracts were traded, versus a record for the whole market of 1.77 million contracts in the previous session.

Coal prices have gained over the past 10 months, hitting new records on an almost daily basis since August, amid concerns over dwindling supplies in the world's top commodities market after Beijing earlier this year ordered mines to shut as part of a crackdown on polluting industries and overcapacity.

But China is now ordering mines to resume some output of thermal coal, used to generate electricity, to meet rising demand for heating purposes during the winter months.

"The steps taken by Zhengzhou can be seen as a response to the government request to ease thermal coal price," Wang Fei, senior analyst at Huaan Futures.

The exchange did not respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this week, it hiked the transactions fees for coal futures, while a month ago it resumed fees for same-day settlement.

"In the short term, the lifted transaction fee can slow down the increasing coal price, as speculators will leave the futures market due to the diluted profit margin," said Wang.

China's commodity exchanges took similar measures earlier this year to crack down on speculative trading that was seen as behind a surge in futures from iron ore to cotton.

Analysts and traders say the meteoric gains in thermal coal prices are not sustainable.

The Zhengzhou forward curve remains in a steep contango, with January's 121 yuan above August prices, indicating the market expects the current crunch to ebb as mines churn out more. Already, Thursday's price drop has cut gains for this month to about 15 percent from 19 percent.

The selloff in Zhengzhou spilled over to coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange. Coking coal closed down 3.5 percent at 1,244 yuan a tonne, off Wednesday's contract high of 1,332 yuan. Coke slid 1.9 percent to 1,675 yuan.

($1 = 6.7776 Chinese yuan renminbi)