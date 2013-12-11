FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Shenhua, Russia's En+ to jointly develop coal deposit
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 11, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

China's Shenhua, Russia's En+ to jointly develop coal deposit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China’s Shenhua Group, the country’s biggest coal producer, has been awarded a license to explore for coal in Russia in a joint venture with the country’s En+ Group, the Russian firm said on Wednesday.

The Zashulankskoye coal deposit in the Transbaikal territory, close to Russia’s border with China, will be Shenhua’s first coal project in Russia.

The two firms have set up a 50/50 joint venture to develop the deposit after bidding 246.9 million roubles ($7.55 million) in an auction, En+ announced.

The deposit is estimated to contain 252 million tonnes of high calorific and low-sulphur coal, and it is expected to produce up to 6 million tonnes of coal per annum once construction on the mine has been completed.

The two firms expect to invest more than 30 billion roubles on the project, which is due to go into operation in 2018, En+ said. ($1 = 32.7020 Russian roubles) (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.