China's Shenhua, Russia's En+ to jointly develop coal deposit

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China’s Shenhua Group, the country’s biggest coal producer, has been awarded a license to explore for coal in Russia in a joint venture with the country’s En+ Group, the Russian firm said on Wednesday.

The Zashulankskoye coal deposit in the Transbaikal territory, close to Russia’s border with China, will be Shenhua’s first coal project in Russia.

The two firms have set up a 50/50 joint venture to develop the deposit after bidding 246.9 million roubles ($7.55 million) in an auction, En+ announced.

The deposit is estimated to contain 252 million tonnes of high calorific and low-sulphur coal, and it is expected to produce up to 6 million tonnes of coal per annum once construction on the mine has been completed.

The two firms expect to invest more than 30 billion roubles on the project, which is due to go into operation in 2018, En+ said. ($1 = 32.7020 Russian roubles) (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)