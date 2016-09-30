China's coal stocks at power plants rise by 10 pct in Sept - govt

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Coal inventories at China's key power plants have increased by 10 percent this month, the government said on Friday, amid growing concerns about soaring prices and dwindling supplies due to government-enforced mine closures.

Stocks have increased by 5.28 million tonnes to 56.06 million tonnes since the end of August, equivalent to 17 days of consumption, the the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

Stocks at the port of Qinhuangdao in Hebei province, the country's major sea-borne coal transportation hub, have risen 21 percent to 3.17 million tonnes since August. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Ed Davies)