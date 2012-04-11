China Coal unit suspends mining operations after flood

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - China Coal Energy Co Ltd , the country’s second-largest miner, said on Wednesday that four miners were killed in flooding at a coal mine run by its Shanghai unit, and that operations at all mines owned by the unit have been suspended.

The accident occurred at the Kongzhuang mine owned by subsidiary Shanghai Datun Energy Resources Co Ltd, China Coal said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Shanghai Energy produced 9.06 million tonnes of coal in 2011, including 1.51 million tonnes at the Kongzhuang mine.

Trading in China Coal’s Hong Kong-listed shares was suspended on Wednesday pending an announcement. China Coal said trading was expected to resume on Thursday. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)