China's COFCO 2016 profit jumped 79 pct after business overhaul

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's grain-to-real estate conglomerate COFCO said profit grew by 79 percent last year as it streamlined operations and exited loss-making businesses, the state-owned trading giant said on Friday.

COFCO's jump in profit comes following a major restructuring and contrasts with other global commodity traders, which have seen earnings hurt by bumper grain crops in major growing nations.

The company reported a profit of 6.15 billion yuan ($896 million), beating its own target of 5.05 billion yuan, according to a company statement posted on the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) website on Friday. SASAC oversees China's largest state-owned companies.

The statement didn't specify whether the headline number referred to operating profit or net profit.

COFCO has a much broader business structure than global trading firms and has embarked on an overhaul as part of Beijing's effort to make the country's sprawling government-owned entities more efficient.

It has boosted its oilseed processing capacity to 24 million tonnes, giving it an 18 percent share of the Chinese market, after merging with state-owned cotton and grains trader Chinatex, the company's statement on the SASAC website said.

The restructuring also involved the disposal of 36 'zombie' companies, including chocolate, instant noodle, cashmere, timber, and Lihai shipping businesses, it said.

The company also publicly listed four of its subsidiaries, including COFCO Meat Holdings Ltd, to bring in private capital.

At its international operations, it recently shook up management at COFCO Agri, the unit it acquired from Noble Group .

The international business, which accounts for half of the group's revenue, also includes Dutch firm Nidera, which has faced a $150 million financial hole in its Latin American operations and $200 million in unauthorized trading losses in biofuels.

COFCO said it is focused on improving its international operations.

"With the mismatch between our international footprint and international management level, COFCO Group has already set about building a high efficiency operating model...centred on the three tasks of turning losses into profit, management control and integration," it said.

The company also outlined plans to invest 10 billion yuan overseas under its 'One Belt, One Road' strategy, including projects in storage and logistics in the Far East and Black Sea regions and processing products such as rice, cassava and palm oil in Southeast Asia.