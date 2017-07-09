File photo: Models of an ARJ-21 jet is presented by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) at an air show, the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC) [CMAFC.UL] has received approval to begin mass production of its ARJ-21 jet, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on its social media account on Sunday.

The state-owned plane maker received a production certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the news agency said.

Shanghai-based COMAC last year said that orders for the twin-engine jet had reached 413 from 19 customers.

COMAC is also developing a bigger C919 jet as part of its efforts to compete against Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) in the lucrative narrow-body market. The C919 had 24 customers and 600 orders, COMAC said in June.

(Reporting By Matthew Miller and Fang Cheng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)