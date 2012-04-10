RPT-UPDATE 1-China March crude imports 3rd highest, up 8.7 pct on yr

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

* March imports 5.55 mln bpd, +8.7 pct on yr; -7.2 pct on mth

* Q1 imports +11.4 pct on yr

BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - China’s March imports of crude oil rose 8.7 percent on the year to 5.55 million barrels per day (bpd), off the previous month’s record, but still at their third highest ever, data showed, as refiners built stocks while scaling back operations.

Demand growth in China, the world’s No.2 oil consumer and crude buyer, is one of the biggest drivers of global crude markets.

The March figure reflects mostly cargoes booked in the first half of February before the price of crude spiked to near $110, as Chinese refineries replenished stocks in the first few months of the year.

China imported a record 5.98 million bpd of crude in February, with surging volumes from Saudi Arabia and other major producers compensating for a sharp decline in shipments from Iran caused by a pricing dispute.

For the first quarter, crude imports rose 11.4 percent on the year to 5.66 million bpd, a pace much stronger than the rise of 6 percent for all of 2011, as oil firms started new crude processing units and more new tanks were built to store oil.

The high imports may suggest China was building up crude inventories because refineries were expected to have cut crude runs last month.

China’s top oil refiners were expected to have scaled back production in March to the lowest in 31 months, hit by poor margins, a Reuters poll showed in early March.

Many plants have sunk deeper into the red since the second half of February as government-set retail prices of fuel lagged the rally of nearly 10 percent in benchmark crude prices.

To help trim refiners’ losses, Beijing raised gasoline and diesel prices by 6 to 7 percent on March 20, the second hike this year that took fuel prices to a record high.

China is expected to release refinery production data on Friday. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)