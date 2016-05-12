China's Dalian Commodity exchange to halt fee discounts on some intraday trades

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange said it will restore full transaction fees on soybean meal, corn starch, palm oil, and soybean oil futures positions that are opened and closed on the same day.

The exchange will discontinue the 50 percent transaction fee discount currently applied to intraday trading of the four commodities, starting from May 16, the exchange said in a posting on its website on Thursday.

The Exchange will charge a transaction fee of 1.5 yuan per lot on intraday opening and closing of soybean meal and corn starch futures contracts. A fee of 2.5 yuan per lot will be charged for palm oil and soybean oil contracts, it said.