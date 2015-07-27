China funds switch focus to agriculture, cautious on copper

HONG KONG/BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - Chinese funds are considering taking long positions in agricultural products such as corn, soy and palm oil in the next few months, aiming to benefit from any weather-related crop damage caused by an El Nino weather pattern, fund sources said.

Some funds have increased their exposure to commodities after moving cash out of China’s tumbling equity markets.

Chinese funds were also said by traders to be behind big falls in copper, one in March last year when the metal fell more than 8 percent in three days, and again in January this year when copper slid almost 8 percent in two days.

They are, however, becoming more cautious about taking new short positions in copper with prices already low and due to the possibility that the metal could get a lift if Beijing increases economic stimulus.

“The Chinese economic outlook is unclear. Now is not the time to put on large shorts because the economy may be heated up,” said a portfolio manager at a Chinese fund, who declined to be named due to rules on speaking to the media.

China is the world’s biggest consumer of copper and a slowing economy has helped drive London Metal Exchange prices to a six-year low last week at $5,191.50 a tonne.

The portfolio manager said his fund would only open big new short positions if the price rebounded to around $6,000.

The fund was looking at taking long positions in some agricultural products given they were less sensitive to economic growth and because of the risks of an El Nino hitting crops such as corn.

“Many people are keen to bet longs of agricultural products because the weather this year has not been normal,” an analyst at another fund said.

Weather bureaus say there is a risk of a strong El Nino this year, which can cause scorching heat in Asia and east Africa and heavy rains in South America.

A Chinese hedge fund executive said agricultural products were also attractive because prices were not too high, adding that his firm was looking at soy beans and palm oil and could trade on the Chicago Board of Trade or China’s Dalian exchange.

“Overall farm prices are moving upward, because an El Nino weather pattern may cause a shortfall of supplies,” said Shi Yan, chief agriculture analyst at Xinhu Futures, noting that rains in the U.S. could hurt soy yields.

Dry weather has been affecting China’s northeast corn belt, although the government has record stocks.

“When stocks are declining, we would start making bets ... likely in one to two months from now,” the portfolio manager said. (Editing by Ed Davies)