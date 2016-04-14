FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Dalian exchange to adjust trading limit for coking coal, coke products
April 14, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

China's Dalian exchange to adjust trading limit for coking coal, coke products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange will adjust the trading limit on some futures contracts, including coking coal and coke, the bourse said on Thursday.

The new trading limit for coking coal and coke products contracts will be set at a 6 percent move in either direction, it said in a statement.

The minimum margin for these products contracts will be set at 8 percent. All the adjustments are effective on April 18. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Ed Davies)

