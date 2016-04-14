China's Dalian exchange to adjust trading limit for coking coal, coke products

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange will adjust the trading limit on some futures contracts, including coking coal and coke, the bourse said on Thursday.

The new trading limit for coking coal and coke products contracts will be set at a 6 percent move in either direction, it said in a statement.

The minimum margin for these products contracts will be set at 8 percent. All the adjustments are effective on April 18. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Ed Davies)