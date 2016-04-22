FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Zhengzhou Exchange to raise margins, limits for cotton, coal
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

China's Zhengzhou Exchange to raise margins, limits for cotton, coal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 22 (Reuters) - China’s Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange will raise the trading limit and margin on some futures contracts, including cotton, thermal coal, and rapeseed meal, effective on April 26, the bourse said on Friday.

The new trading limit for cotton contracts will be raised to 5 percent from the current 4 percent move in either direction. The trading margin will be set at 7 percent compared with the current 5 percent, it said in a statement.

For the thermal coal and rapeseed meal contracts, the new trading limit will be raised to 5 percent from the current 4 percent move in either direction. The trading margin will be raised to 6 percent from the current 5 percent, according to the statement.

Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.