China says global, domestic mkts key to grain supply
February 1, 2013 / 2:51 AM / 5 years ago

China says global, domestic mkts key to grain supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 1 (Reuters) - China needs supplies from both international and domestic markets to secure its grain needs and there is no room for policies that would effectively block imports, the country’s top agriculture official said on Friday.

Chen Xiwen, director of the Chinese Communist Party’s top policy making body for rural affairs, made the comment at a news conference a day after the government published its “number one document” that lays out policy priorities for the year ahead.

The document listed grain security and farm product supply as leading priorities, with China seeking to boost production as it urbanises and industrialises.

State owned commodity trading companies are still waiting for China to announce its import quotas for the year.

The relocation to the cities of more than 200 million migrant workers has slashed the rural workforce and boosted food demand, leading to a growing dependence on imports. (Reporting by David Stanway; Writing by Nick Edwards; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
