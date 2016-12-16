FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China regulator gives go ahead for sugar, soymeal options
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
December 16, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 8 months ago

China regulator gives go ahead for sugar, soymeal options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it had approved the launch of options contracts for white sugar and soymeal, which will be the first agricultural derivatives products in the world's biggest commodity market.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement it had given the go ahead for Dalian Commodity Exchange to list soymeal options and for Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to have white sugar options.

Dalian already has oil and oil seed futures, including soybean, soybean meal, soybean oil and palm oil, and these account for just under half of the trading volume in China's agricultural futures. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Josephine Mason. Editing by Jane Merriman)

