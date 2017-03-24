China's Dalian Commodity Exchange plans to launch corn options

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - China's Dalian Commodity Exchange said on Friday it is planning to add corn options as its prepares to launch its first-ever options contract next week.

Dalian will begin trading of soymeal options on March 31, the first agricultural derivatives product from the world's biggest commodity market.

"Provided the soymeal options are successfully launched, and with approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, we will actively launch trading of corn options and subsequent option products," the exchange said in an emailed statement.

The exchange declined to reveal when it is targeting rollout of the products.

China is the world's second-largest consumer of corn and corn futures on Dalian are the country's second-largest agricultural product derivative market by volume.

Options give the holder the right to buy or sell a commodity at a particular strike price and are widely used in Europe and the United States by investors across commodities. Users range from commercial hedgers such as farmers and oil drillers to institutional and speculative investors.