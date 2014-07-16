FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China June steel output +4.5 pct y/y at 69.3 mln T - stats bureau
#Basic Materials
China June steel output +4.5 pct y/y at 69.3 mln T - stats bureau

BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - China’s crude steel output was 69.3 million tonnes in June, up 4.5 percent than the same month last year but dipping 1.6 percent from May’s record high, data from the country’s statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

Daily production hit a record 2.31 million tonnes, up 1.8 percent compared to the 2.27 million tonnes over the previous month. On an annualised basis, it amounted to 828.6 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)

