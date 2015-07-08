FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Three China brokerages say execs, employees to buy firms' shares
July 8, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Three China brokerages say execs, employees to buy firms' shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* One of the three is CITIC Securities, China’s largest

* Shares of brokerages have tumbled since mid-June (Updates with other brokerages’ statements)

SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - Three Chinese brokerages said some of their executives and employees plan to buy shares in their own firms, in an attempt to provide support amid a frenetic investor sell-off on the country’s bourses.

CITIC Securities , Haitong Securities and Central China Securities, whose shares have been roiled in a rout that has seen Chinese equities fall around 30 percent from their mid-June peak, announced the plans on Wednesday.

Shanghai-listed shares in CITIC Securities, China’s largest brokerage by assets, are down 25 percent since mid-June while Haitong Securities’ Shanghai-listed shares have fallen by about 28 percent over the same period.

“Several employees” at Central China Securities have voluntarily raised HK$60 million ($7.74 million) to buy the company’s H-shares, the brokerage said. The firm’s Hong Kong-listed shares have fallen by about 40 percent since June 26.

Central China Securities, in a statement, said several eligible employees had said “they are of the opinion that the current price of the H shares of the company is attractive.”

Shares of Chinese brokerages plunged in Hong Kong trading on Wednesday as concerns grew that a steep decline in equity markets will affect the companies’ profitability. ($1 = 7.7540 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
