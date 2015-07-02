FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Over 20 companies suspend share trading in China amid slump
July 2, 2015 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

Over 20 companies suspend share trading in China amid slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 2 (Reuters) - An unusually large number of companies listed on China’s major stock exchanges, which have slumped over the last three weeks, asked for trading to be suspended in their shares on Thursday.

More than 20 companies said their shares will cease trading from Friday pending announcements ranging from share placements, asset restructuring and major corporate plans.

China’s equity markets have declined by more than 20 percent since their peak in mid-June, prompting the government to unveil a series of market-supporting measures, such as cutting interest rates and unveiling rules to allow state pension funds to purchase stocks.

But there was no immediate relief. The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen dropped 3.4 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 3.5 percent, to 3,912.77 points on Thursday.

Before the recent market rout, usually fewer than a dozen companies announced trading suspensions each day. (Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

