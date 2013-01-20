FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ZTE warns of annual net loss of up to 2.9 billion yuan for 2012
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
January 20, 2013 / 11:30 AM / 5 years ago

ZTE warns of annual net loss of up to 2.9 billion yuan for 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China’s second-largest telcom equipment maker, ZTE Corp., expects to report a net loss of between 2.5 billion yuan to 2.9 billion yuan ($466.6 to $402.2 million) for full-year 2012, the company said on Sunday.

The expected loss amounts to 0.73 - 0.85 yuan per share and compares to a net profit of 2.06 billion yuan in 2011, the company said in a preliminary earnings statement posted on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. ($1 = 6.2154 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.