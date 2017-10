BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China’s Great Wall Motor Co Ltd expects to sell 600,000 cars this year, company chairman Wei Jianjun said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Communist Party’s congress, Wei added that by 2015, the company aimed to sell 1.3 million cars per year, including by increasing its exports.

“We are aiming to export to higher end markets like Europe,” Wei said.