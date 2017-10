BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China’s ruling Communist Party unveiled its new seven-man Politburo Standing Committee on Thursday, confirming Xi Jinping’s elevation to the no. 1 spot in the line-up and the end of Hu Jintao’s 10 years as party boss.

The line up, trimmed from nine members, also includes Li Keqiang, Zhang Dejiang, Yu Zhengsheng, Liu Yunshan, Wang Qishan and Zhang Gaoli.