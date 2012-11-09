FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Electronics says delays cooperation with Sharp due to diplomatic row
November 9, 2012

China Electronics says delays cooperation with Sharp due to diplomatic row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China Electronics Corp has delayed a planned joint production of LCD panels with Japanese electronics company Sharp Corp due to a territorial dispute between China and Japan, the chairman of the state-owned firm said on Friday.

China Electronics said earlier this year it would soon start the joint production of 10th generation LCD panels with Sharp.

Rui Xiaowu also told reporters on the sidelines of the Communist Party Congress in Beijing that cooperation with Taiwanese firms on LCD panels would not be affected. (Reporting by Lin Qi and Li Ran; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

