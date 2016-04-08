China mulls easing construction firms' security deposit burden

SHANGHAI, April 8 (Reuters) - China will review security deposit requirements for construction firms with a view to reducing their burden, according to a statement on the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development’s website.

The country’s property developers have faced mounting pressure from a huge overhang of unsold homes, mostly in China’s third- and fourth-tier cities, which has had a heavy impact on demand for construction services.

Under current rules, construction companies are required to put up deposits for items like tenders and migrant worker wages.

“The construction sector has had to foot various types of security deposits which has placed a heavy burden on firms,” the ministry said in the statement published Thursday.

“This review of the deposits paid by construction firms is related to stable economic growth as well as the construction industry’s development and healthy operation.”

The ministry said it would work with China’s finance ministry to solicit opinions from local authorities on whether deposits should be reduced, kept or cancelled.

China’s home prices rose at their fastest clip in almost two years in February thanks to red-hot demand in big cities, but risks of overheating in some places combined with weak growth in smaller cities threaten to put more stress on an already slowing economy. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)